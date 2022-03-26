LATEST

Victoria Coren Mitchell brands Leo Kearse joke ‘racist’ : News 2022 : Chortle : The UK Comedy Guide

Posted on
Victoria Koran Mitchell on Only Connect

Twitter clashes over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe comments on GB News

Victoria Koren Mitchell calls out Leo Kersey, claims jokes he made about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe were ‘racist’

After a jailed charitable worker is freed from Iran – once Britain settled a £400 million debt – the comic joked on GB News that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was Iranian for ‘ungrateful’ and suggested he was ‘radicalised’ it was done.

After the clip was shared by the channel, Koren Mitchell tweeted: ‘If this is the stubby, angry, racist incompetence that GB News features as a trailer… what on earth is the rest like?!’

Kearse fired back: ‘According to @VictoriaCoren, my comment about Nazanin…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top