Victoria Vannucci reveals what saved her from suicide in the United States

the story of Victoria Vannucci It is a tale of redemption of many lives in one and a second chance. And now, in Buenos Aires with her mother in her cancer treatment, the former tennis player and current vegetarian chef has opened up and talked about her toughest moment.

“I felt proud again when I looked in the mirror”Assures Vannucci to account for how she lost it when fame and money clouded her and distanced her from her family, even more so when the photos where she was seen smiling with her ex-husband It went viral Mathias GarfunkelAlong with dead animals.

“Unfortunately, everything I experienced in the past has left me alone: ​​without them, without friends, without my country. Money is dizzying. And it made me dizzy in such a way that it drove me away.” Given who…