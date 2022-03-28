Daniel Andrews, in a white shirt and blue jacket, speaks to reporters outside.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews tests positive for COVID-19

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19.

The premier issued a statement on Monday saying he had received rapid antigen test results and had “mild symptoms” including a sore throat and temperature.

Mr Andrews said he would now be in isolation for seven days.

“So far, Kaith and the children have tested negative. Since they are close contacts, they will also be in isolation for the next seven days,” he said.

Deputy Premier James Merlino will step down as acting premier until at least next Monday.

