Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews tests positive for COVID-19

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19.

key points: Mr Andrews will step down from his duties until at least next Monday, 4 April

Mr Andrews will step down from his duties until at least next Monday, 4 April His deputy, James Merlino, would serve in his role during that time.

His deputy, James Merlino, would serve in his role during that time. Premier and his family attend Hamilton concert in Melbourne on Thursday night

The premier issued a statement on Monday saying he had received rapid antigen test results and had “mild symptoms” including a sore throat and temperature.

Mr Andrews said he would now be in isolation for seven days.

“So far, Kaith and the children have tested negative. Since they are close contacts, they will also be in isolation for the next seven days,” he said.

Deputy Premier James Merlino will step down as acting premier until at least next Monday.

On Thursday evening Mr Andrews and his family…