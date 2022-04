vidadala rajini: Vidadala Rajini, who made history, has been a minister for 32 years .. TDP To Jagan Cabinet .. This is the presidency! – ysrcp mla new minister vidadala rajini lifestyle and political and personal details

Vidal Rajini is one of the few politicians who has garnered much attention in the shortest possible time. Taking advantage of every opportunity presented .. He rose to the position of a minister at a young age and made history. In a short span of time, at the young age of 32, he became a fan of CM Jagan …