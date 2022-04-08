Vidal against the Piketeros leaders: “In what election did the people legitimize them to operate the plans?”

Maria Eugenia Vidal defended Horacio Rodriguez Laretta in the middle piketeros controversy, The national deputy pointed against the government, the Buenos Aires administration and social organizations for the camp on 9 July. “Stop giving power to the leaders who build the camp and decide who gets the plans”He pleaded.

Along with Laretta, Vidal denounced that social organizations extort money from people in the neighborhood with the possibility of snatching away social plans. ,In which election did the people legitimize them to manage the schemes?”, questioned the former governor of Buenos Aires this Wednesday, 6 April, and asked the nation and the province to “take charge” of their responsibility.

“This government cannot defame organizations…