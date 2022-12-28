Video.. Anas Jaber reveals her goals in 2023

And after the great successes achieved by the Arab tennis ambassador in tournaments Professional Women’s Players Associationand the impressive results achieved in 2022, by achieving the title Madrid championshipAs the first Arab and African player to win the Masters tournament, and to play the finals of my tournament Wimbledon And the US Open, she said Anas Jaber In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia: “My ambitions in the new year is to work more and develop my way of playing, because the new year 2023 will be more difficult than 2022, and therefore I must be fully prepared to win the Grand Slam title.”

She added, nicknamedMinister of Happiness“In Tunisia, the successes it achieved in 2022 motivate it to continue working in a positive atmosphere and greater determination to achieve the best, especially since it has gained the necessary experience and has long experience in strong and difficult tournaments such as the Grand Slam tournaments, and this doubles its desire to make offers. Good for the various posts you will have.

She also stressed that the title grand slam It remains her first goal in the new season, so she works with great focus in order to reach her dream of winning one of the four open tournaments in which she will participate.

Anas Jaber, who concluded her series of participation in 2022, traveled with a title Mubadala Championship World Tennis in Abu DhabiAfter her victory over the British Emma Radukano, to Australia with her coaching staff in order to enter an external camp, and to adapt to the time difference and summer weather, and thus provide all the favorable conditions, which help her to prepare seriously for participation, and to make strong performances that qualify her to reach as far as possible. and the competition for the championship title.

It is reported that Jaber withdrew her participation in the Australian Championship 2022 before playing her first round match with Spain’s Nuria Parisas due to a back injury, while her best achievement in this tournament remains reaching the quarter-finals.