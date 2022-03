With the date of her fourth child imminent, Kuwaiti fashinista Noha Nabil prepared a huge party to reveal the gender of her fetus, in the presence of her husband, children and a number of her friends, and the atmosphere was fun and full of joy and colors.

Noha Nabil shared her followers on the social media with a set of photos and videos, in which she documented the details of the ceremony that she held in the garden…