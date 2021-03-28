LATEST

VIDEO: Anup Jalota seen flirting with Jasleen Matharu, thriller teaser release of film 'Wo Meri Student Hai'

VIDEO: Anup Jalota seen flirting with Jasleen Matharu, thriller teaser release of film 'Wo Meri Student Hai'
VIDEO: Anup Jalota seen flirting with Jasleen Matharu, thriller teaser release of film 'Wo Meri Student Hai'

Anoop Jalota-Jasleen Matharu in ‘Teh Meri Scholar Hai’ teaser (Photograph Credit: Instgaram)

Wo Meri Scholar Hai Teaser Video: The humorous teaser of Bhajan Samrat Anoop Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s movie ‘Woh Meri Scholar Hai’ has been launched on the Web. This teaser of the movie seems very attention-grabbing and entertaining. The teaser reveals how Jasleen’s love affair has been overshadowed by Anoop and he’s seen singing romantic songs for her as effectively. Jasleen has launched the teaser on social media.

Jasleen posted this video on Instagram and wrote, “The teaser of ‘Woh Meri Scholar Hai’ has lastly been launched.” Rakhi Sawant has additionally praised it by posting a coronary heart and fireplace emoji on the trailer video.

Additionally learn: Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu Sizzling Photograph: Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu grew to become rapper, Bhajan Samrat was photographed with actress in scorching type Viral

Considerably, for this movie, Anoop and Jasleen have been capturing for the final 2 years. The movie was introduced in 2019. Later in 2020 the movie’s work was additionally stopped attributable to Corona virus lockdown.

Anoop and Jasleen had entered Salman Khan’s TV present ‘Bigg Boss 12’ as a pair. Jasleen had instructed Anoop as her boyfriend within the present. Nevertheless, after popping out of the present, Anoop dismissed these reviews and mentioned that he’s solely his pupil.

