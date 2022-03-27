VIDEO: Big accident for Mick Schumacher in Saudi Arabia

During the second qualifying session at the Jeddah circuit, things went horribly wrong for Mick Schumacher. The young German was in ninth place with five minutes to go as he made one last attempt to improve. On Turns 9 and 10, however, he went too far over the curb, causing the VF-22 to break and bang into the wall at full speed. Fortunately, Mick was accessible after the accident and was transferred by helicopter to a local hospital. As a precaution, a complete health check-up will be done. According to the FIA, there have been no casualties.