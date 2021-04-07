Video Call Web Series Cast, Actress, Release Date, Story & Watch Online – Tech Kashif

Video Call Web Series: Video Call is a Hindi language Indian web series from a new OTT App Cineprime. The Cineprime App is releasing its first web series on 13th April 2020. The web series belongs to the erotic genre. Video Call web series release date is not yet announced by the makers of the web series. Video Call web series cast Sunny Sachdeva, Amika Shail in the lead roles. Some of Cineprime App upcoming web series are Old Monkey, Tinku Ki Suhaagraat. CinePrime App is coming on 13th April 2021 on PlayStore.Sunny Sachdeva was seen in Krishna Chali London and Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Television Show while the female lead Amika Shail is a singer turned actor she has also acted in Laxmii movie, Gandii Baat 5, Good Night web series.
Teaser of the Video Call web series is released today on the Cineprime social media platforms. It is a Hot and Erotic web series. In the teaser we see Amika Shail in bold character. The release date of video call web series will be updated soon when it is released by Cineprime App.
Video Call Web Series Details
|Title
|Video Call
|Cast
|Sunny Sachdeva, Amika Shail, Prerna Keshwani, Mohn Rafi Khan
|Genre
|18+, Erotic, Drama
|Type
|Web Series
|Director
|yet to be updated
|Release Date
|yet to be updated
|Online Video Platform
|CinePrime App
|Language
|Hindi
|Country
|India