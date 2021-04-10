Video: Clayton Kershaw thrilled to get his World Series ring

kershaw

Clayton Kershaw has been with the Dodgers since being drafted by them in 2006. He has put together a Hall of Fame career and has been great in the regular season, winning three Cy Young awards and an NL MVP. But he was also known for his postseason mediocrity. However, in 2020, a lot of that changed.

The Dodgers finally won the World Series after falling short in previous seasons. Kershaw also went 4-1 in the postseason, including going 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in two starts against the Rays in the Fall Classic.

As you could imagine, winning the World Series meant a ton to the 33-year-old southpaw. Here is how he looked when he got his World Series ring on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

World Series Champion Clayton Kershaw. pic.twitter.com/5KQqfGA95y – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 9, 2021

Kershaw got a loud ovation from the fans at Dodger Stadium.

What a moment. @ClaytonKersh22 gets his World Series ring! pic.twitter.com/WOsunWglGW — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 9, 2021

And here is what the rings look like:

World Series Champions has a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/lrlQ1cwms8 – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 9, 2021

This was a long time coming for Dodgers fans. They had waited since 1988 to see another championship. And for Kershaw, the ring was extra sweet.