Video from a 50-car pile-up on a snowy Interstate in Pennsylvania

A video has emerged of 50 cars piled up on Monday in an interstate area of ​​Pennsylvania.

According to reports, it was a blizzard that dusted off a section of Interstate 81 in northeastern Pennsylvania, causing a severe, fatal accident.

Preliminary report by WNEP Listed the injured as at least 20 and the death toll as 3. Other news agencies are reporting that the death toll has risen.

It is being told that at least three vehicles caught fire in the accident.

Allow us to caution you: These videos contain scenes of serious accidents and, in at least one scene, a man is nearly pulled out of his vehicle after being thrown out.

As recently as Tuesday afternoon, a section of Interstate 81 north outside Pottsville, Pennsylvania remained closed because…