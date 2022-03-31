Video “He Talks to Me”: Macha Merrill Explains Getting in Touch with Michel Legrand for a Clairvoyant

Invited to the set of C vous, Thursday 31 March, Macha Merrill revealed she spoke with Michel Legrand, who died in 2019 via a clairvoyant. “He talks to me. He instructs me”, he indicated.

He made the biggest tour. Matcha Merrill is one of the leading actresses of New Wave. It was Jean-Luc Godard who gave him the . was offered his first leading role in a married womanin 1964. He then toured for Luis Buuel, for Maurice Pialt, for Bertrand Blier, for Claude Lelouch … among others.

And it was on the set of the film that Maria-Magdalena Vladimirovna Gagarina, her real name, met the composer Michel Legrand. Maize they don’t like it right away, In 1969, Macha Merrill married Italian director Gian Vittorio Baldi. Then she had a story with Stephen Freese. It was not until 2014 that he married Michel Legrand. And their marriage only lasted…