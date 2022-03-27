(VIDEO) Luke Shaw leveled home in 2-1 win over Switzerland

Luke Shaw broke into the back of the net last night in his attempt to level the scoring between England and Switzerland.

After some pressure from Phil Foden, Switzerland spun the ball away after a Kyle Walker-Peters start as the loose ball fell on Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher played a pass towards Mason Mount, but the Chelsea midfielder let the ball go to Luke Shaw. The left-back kicks the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-1.

You can watch the video below courtesy of Sky Sports:

what a hit!! Luke Shaw equalizes for England vs Switzerland just before half-time! I pic.twitter.com/oS1YnWCLgM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) 26 March 2022





England won the match 2–1 after 78 minutes thanks to a Harry Kane penalty.