Video: Mbappé scored a brilliant goal

The world champion, already a guaranteed place in Qatar since the group stage of the qualifiers, excelled in a friendly: France beat South Africa 5-0, in a friendly in Lille. Who showed? Kylian Mbappe, PSG striker, with a great goal from the corner in the 1-0 draw for the Gauls. Then he contributed a penalty.

Olivier Giroud also scored a goal., the Milan striker, who made the change in a friendly against Ivory Coast last Friday. He accumulated 48 goals for the national team, three goals behind top scorer Thierry Henry’s record, now retired. He started before Benzema was injured due to injury.

Wissam Ben Yedder and Matteo Guandouzzi also contributed goals for Didier Deschamps’ team against an opponent who would not participate in the Qatar tournament and against whom he was…