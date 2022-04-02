Video – Nagui Teasing: He Set A Trap For His Wife Melanie Page Don’t Forget The Words

,For April 1st, in Nagui a boudoir, it’s nice to have a little quiet tonight. Olivier, Sydney, is this kidnappingFor this new cast, he took over.Humor was in the limelight on the sets of Friday 1st April don’t forget the song (France 2). For the occasion, Geremy Credeville replaced Magali Ripoll for the public. A Weird Remix of Danielle Balavoin’s Hit, when we come to town, while Olivier Mayne and Sidonie Bonek played the role of Nagui. The latter’s partner, Melanie Page, who also participated…