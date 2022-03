Nancy Ajram was a guest on today’s episode of “With Al-Sharyan” program by David Al-Sharyan on the channel mbcShe revealed several new details and secrets about her artistic and family life, as well as reminiscent of her artistic beginnings.

Nancy Ajram’s statements on the “With Al-Sharyan” program

The artist, Nancy Ajram, talked about her artistic life, and said that she hears all kinds of music and criticizes herself…