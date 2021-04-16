ENTERTAINMENT

VIDEO: Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan

Neha Kakkar is the decide of the music actuality present ‘Indian Idol’. His enjoyable with host Aditya Narayan entertains individuals loads. Aditya doesn’t seem on the present due to a corona an infection. In the meantime, an previous clip goes viral. She had fallen on stage whereas dancing to the track ‘Dilbar’ with Neha Aditya.

Aditya did a enjoyable dance

This teaser of Indian Idol 11 was shared by Sony TV. On this Neha says, allow us to get hooked on you and my dance in the present day. After this, Neha does an amazing dance to the track ‘Dilbar’. Aditya seems to repeat them. Visiting the steps of Aditya, the large Dadlani and Anu Malik are laughing and laughing. Lastly Neha steps in with Aditya when she leaves. Watch the video right here …

Neha Kakkar’s previous video goes viral, acknowledges Tony cheering behind sisters in Jagratte?

Neha and Aditya’s marriage ceremony was reported

Throughout Indian Idol 11, viewers felt that Neha and Aditya had been in a relationship and the information of their marriage had come. In an episode, the mother and father of the 2 had accepted for marriage. An episode Valentine’s Day particular was additionally proven. Nonetheless, it was later revealed that the sub was for publicity. A couple of days later, information of Aditya and Shweta’s relationship got here to the media. Neha is married to Rohanpreet, whereas Aditya Narayan and Shweta are additionally tied in marriage.

