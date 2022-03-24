LATEST

Video: Nitin Gadkari explains how Majuli bridge cost was reduced from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 680 crore : The Tribune India

Posted on
Video: Nitin Gadkari explains how Majuli bridge cost was reduced from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 680 crore


Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 23

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament that he was “emotionally compelled” by former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to announce the construction of Majuli bridge.

“He was forced by Sonowal to announce the construction of the Majuli bridge on the Brahmaputra so that it would help him win elections in the state,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari said that he announces the creation of the bride to the public.

But when he came back to Delhi, the transport officials told him that he was disappointed…

