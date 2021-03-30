Video of Booze Party in Covid Centre Goes Viral in Mumbai Check Photos

A video of the party has gone viral from the covid center in the Kalyan-Dombivali in Mumbai. Some staff members in Covid Center were consuming liquor at the provision. In the video, they were seen consuming liquor. They have arranged an alcohol party at the provision when the city is facing this catastrophic situation. The night curfew in the state from Sunday has been announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It will begin at 08:00 PM on Sunday and will end at 7:00 AM on Monday. The night curfew has been inflicted as a response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

They have been recorded more than 30,000 cases daily for the past few days. On Friday, the state has recorded 36,902 fresh COVID-19 cases. The Maharashtra Chief Minister gave a statement on night curfew that the COVID-19 cases are rising in the state so we have to take appropriate actions to control it. The Government has expanded the limitations and extended the curfew till 15th April. More than five people shouldn’t be seen together in any public place otherwise they will be punished. The authority has taken the action immediately after the incident happened. The incident happened at Dombivali Municipal Corporation’s Savlaram Sports Complex.

The health department of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal corporation’s Sports Complex. The department has suspended the staff member who organized the party and strictly warned them. The video has been uploaded by an observer who has recorded it. They have been criticized on social media when the video went viral. The director of the clinic stated that they have suspended a staffer who is involved in it. The staffer has also invited outsiders to the party. The staff members were off duty so they decided to bring alcohol to the complex and also invited his friends.

The video has been viral on social media and staff members have been criticized for the incident. Some have also blamed the department for this carelessness. Now the warning has been issued to each staff member to not appreciate these activities in the future whether they or off duty or not. The COVID-19 case has been registered in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation area has crossed 75000/- from the past few days. The cinema halls, malls, beaches will be remain closed between 8:00 pm and 7:00 am.