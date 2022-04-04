Video of Brisbane Broncos teammates Payne Haas and Albert Kelly in an alleged fight posted on social media

Brisbane will investigate an alleged drunken fight between Payne Haas and Albert Kelly after an objectionable video was released on social media.

2021 – Tweed Heads fined $50,000 for brawl with police, banned for three matches 2022 – Posted on social media under investigation for alleged fight with teammate Albert Kelly

The Broncos, already grappling with two straight defeats, were plunged into further drama on Sunday night when footage showed the pair engaging in a tussle.

Haas can be heard saying Kelly off**ing c*** while he holds her hand around his neck and appears to deliver a left-handed punch to Kelly’s head.

The big money also appears to be a Broncos prop…