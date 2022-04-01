video | Our country wakes up under a thin layer of ice

Our country woke up this morning from a thin layer of snow. In the coming hours, snow or even melting snow will fall across the country. Later it will become dry from north and winter showers are likely. Maximum -2 to +6 degrees and a wind that can be felt well. This is reported by RMI.

On Friday morning, the winter rainfall area will gradually move towards the French border and southeast, making it dry in the north of the country. We expect the most active rainfall in the center and west, and by the end of the morning the snow in lower and central Belgium will turn to melting snow.

In the afternoon, there will be some cloudy sky in the far west, but some winter showers are likely in the east. The maximum fluctuates between -2 degrees in the high fences, +4 degrees in the center and +6 degrees in the sea. The northeast wind turns very strong inland and…