VIDEO: Rahul Vaidya became romantic with Disha Parmar, kissing his girlfriend in the garden

Bigg Boss-14 fame singer Rahul Vaidya has shared a romantic video along with his girlfriend actress Disha Parmar. Within the video, each the {couples} are seen doing a romantic dance. This video of him has now gone viral on social media, on which his followers are consistently commenting like him. Not solely this, he has commented on this publish of his boyfriend.

The background singer of this video shared by Rahul Vaidya is enjoying the lately launched track ‘Madhanya’. Rahul-Disha is seen following the romantic step on this track’s Dhun.

Rahul wrote reel with Actual

Sharing this video, Rahul wrote within the caption, ‘Reel with Actual’ Love Disha Parmar, Madhanya is getting lots of love! Thanks.’ Together with this, he has additionally tagged this video to Disha Parmar. Commenting on this video, Singer’s future spouse Disha Parmar has shared her feeling by making a coronary heart emoji.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shared an image of a small youngster, wrote- I’ve clicked, who is that this?

Couple exhibiting romantic in video

On this video, Rahul is seen kneeling for course and ultimately, he’s seen kissing him on the brow. This video is being effectively favored on social media. Within the video, Disha is seen in a purple quick gown. On the similar time, Rahul is seen in blue outfits. These two are seen to be romantic in a backyard.

‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ fame Mohit Raina Corona contaminated, hospitalized

Rahul Vaididisha Parmar’s track “Madhanya” was launched lately. On this track, the followers of each of them favored the movie very a lot. On this track, each of them had been seen getting married.