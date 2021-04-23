ENTERTAINMENT

VIDEO: Rahul Vaidya became romantic with Disha Parmar, kissing his girlfriend in the garden

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bigg Boss-14 fame singer Rahul Vaidya has shared a romantic video along with his girlfriend actress Disha Parmar. Within the video, each the {couples} are seen doing a romantic dance. This video of him has now gone viral on social media, on which his followers are consistently commenting like him. Not solely this, he has commented on this publish of his boyfriend.

The background singer of this video shared by Rahul Vaidya is enjoying the lately launched track ‘Madhanya’. Rahul-Disha is seen following the romantic step on this track’s Dhun.

Rahul wrote reel with Actual

Sharing this video, Rahul wrote within the caption, ‘Reel with Actual’ Love Disha Parmar, Madhanya is getting lots of love! Thanks.’ Together with this, he has additionally tagged this video to Disha Parmar. Commenting on this video, Singer’s future spouse Disha Parmar has shared her feeling by making a coronary heart emoji.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shared an image of a small youngster, wrote- I’ve clicked, who is that this?

Couple exhibiting romantic in video

On this video, Rahul is seen kneeling for course and ultimately, he’s seen kissing him on the brow. This video is being effectively favored on social media. Within the video, Disha is seen in a purple quick gown. On the similar time, Rahul is seen in blue outfits. These two are seen to be romantic in a backyard.

‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ fame Mohit Raina Corona contaminated, hospitalized

Rahul Vaididisha Parmar’s track “Madhanya” was launched lately. On this track, the followers of each of them favored the movie very a lot. On this track, each of them had been seen getting married.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
47
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
45
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
42
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top