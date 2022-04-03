Video: Ronda Rousey returns to WrestleMania after losing to Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey returned at WrestleMania on Saturday night, but lost after falling to Charlotte Flair in a match highlighted by some ugly spots.

This was the fourth time Rousey appeared at the biggest WWE event of the year after debuting as an active competitor in the UFC in 2015. It wasn’t until three years later that Rousey signed a contract with a pro-wrestling organization that lasted 15 months before she took time off to start a family with her husband, ex-UFC heavyweight Travis Brown.

Just four months after giving birth to her daughter, Rousey returned to WWE, where she won the Royal Rumble in January, pitting her against Flair in the ring showdown at WrestleMania.

The match has many highlights and a…