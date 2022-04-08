Video shows after plane crashed and broken in half as emergency cockpit audio released

More details are emerging after a plane for international shipper DHL crashed dramatically and split in half at a Costa Rican airport in the capital San Jose on Thursday.

“Mayday, May day, we have a problem with our left hydraulic system. We have two souls,” said the pilot of the plane, who was safely pulled out of the wreckage, from the control tower at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport. radioed in, according to audio published by a Costa Rican newspaper Nation,

“We’re going to prepare our plane to be able to make an emergency landing.”

Red Cross worker Guido Vasquez, both crew members, were sent to the hospital for a medical checkup and “remember everything clearly”. told CBS News,

The audience also captured the dramatic footage…