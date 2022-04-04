Video shows Doja Cat running back from bathroom as she almost misses Grammy win

Video shows Doja Cat running back from bathroom as she almost misses Grammy win

Doja Cat nearly missed her first-ever Grammy award as she was seen running to get on stage after a quick toilet break.

Doja was nominated for eight of the categories. The category that had won was up against BTS, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco, and Coldplay for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

As SZA was seen to be walking alone on crutches on the Grammy stage, a video of Doja Cat running through the crowd has become viral on Twitter.

  • TRENDING: OLIVIA RODRIGO DROPS GRAMMY AS SHE POSES BACKSTAGE – BUT THERE’S A HINT OF DEJA VU

Doja Cat wins her first-ever Grammy

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

One of the most significant and remarkable moments for artists is when they win an award in such a prestigious…


Read Full News