Video shows Doja Cat running back from bathroom as she almost misses Grammy win

Doja Cat nearly missed her first-ever Grammy award as she was seen running to get on stage after a quick toilet break.

Doja was nominated for eight of the categories. The category that had won was up against BTS, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco, and Coldplay for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

As SZA was seen to be walking alone on crutches on the Grammy stage, a video of Doja Cat running through the crowd has become viral on Twitter.

Doja Cat wins her first-ever Grammy

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

One of the most significant and remarkable moments for artists is when they win an award in such a prestigious…