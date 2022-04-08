Video shows Mitt Romney applauding Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation

As expected, the Senate confirmed Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, with Republican senators from Utah on opposite sides of the narrow bipartisan vote.

Mitt Romney was among three Republicans who joined all 50 Democrats in a 53-47 vote confirming Jackson, who would be the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breuer, who announced his retirement this summer at the end of his current court term.

In a video that has since gone viral, Romney is seen standing alone applauding Jackson’s confirmation as his Republican aides, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, walked out of the Senate chamber after the vote.

