VIDEO: When Sushmita Sen met Manushi Chillar on a flight, she said this

Followers are sometimes at all times eager to be taught an increasing number of about their favourite celebs. In such a scenario, in the present day we present you the throwback video when Manushi Chillar and Sushmita Sen met Anjane on a flight. The video of the 2’s dialog turned more and more viral on social media.

When is the viral video

In 2017, Manushi Chillar turned the sixth Indian to win the Miss World title. Sushmita Sen gained the Miss Universe title in 1994. Nonetheless, this video is from a piece when Manushi didn’t win the title of Miss World, as an alternative she was making an attempt her greatest to win it.

What did Sushmita Sen say

Within the video, you’ll be able to see that Sushmita is holding Manushi’s hand within the flight and she or he says- ‘You give your greatest and go away all the things else within the palms of God. All the very best. Making India proud. After this within the video, Sushmita can also be seen kissing Manushi’s hand. On the one hand, whereas Sushmita’s pleasure is being made on the one hand, however Manushi can also be trying a lot happier.

Bollywood debut with Akshay

Tell us that followers have been ready for a very long time for Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut. Manushi will make her Bollywood debut with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay and Manushi will likely be seen within the movie Prithviraj. Manushi additionally shared some images from the movie’s set lengthy again. Nonetheless, Manushi’s face was not seen in them.

Sushmita’s low again

Speaking of Sushmita Sen on the identical time, after a very long time, Sushmita made a comeback with the online sequence Arya. On the identical time, other than her work, Sushmita can also be within the headlines for her private life. Sushmita is in a relationship with Rohman Scarf as of late. Sushmita can also be very energetic on social media and sometimes shares images and movies.