VIDEO: When Vidya Balan teased Salman Khan over Katrina’s petting – was there a ‘dirty picture’?

Vidya Balan doesn’t fail to tug anybody. An outdated video of him has surfaced. Vidya is seen teasing Salman on this. On this, Salman talks about one among his portraits. He instructed a humorous anecdote when he made a portrait of Katrina however grew to become Vidya Balan.

Vidya has enjoyable with Salman Khan

This video is from ‘Bigg Boss 10’. Vidya got here to advertise Kahaani 2 on this. The clip is shared by a fan membership. On this, Salman tells Vidya, I do portray and at some point I made a portrait of Katrina. Katrina mentioned, who is that this? I instructed you. Katrina mentioned on this, it’s not me, she is wanting like Vidya Balan. Vidya asks on this, actually? It’s a matter of time and began laughing loudly. On this, Salman says that it was a while in the past.

Vidya teased Salman Khan once more

Then Vidya says, I really feel like saying one thing however not daring. Instantly she speaks, was she not a ‘soiled image’? Salman replies that that image of Katrina was made on the picture of photographer JP Singhal however someway grew to become like Vidya. Vidya speaks on this, what’s the matter, I’m in your coronary heart, you haven’t instructed. Salman speaks the dialogue of his movie Kick, I’m in my coronary heart, I don’t perceive.

Labored collectively in Salam-e-Ishq

Vidya Balan and Salman Khan labored collectively in Nikhil Advani’s movie Salaam-e-Ishq in 2007. Nonetheless, the 2 didn’t work collectively. Vidya was John’s reverse, with Salman pairing with Priyanka.