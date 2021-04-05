Vidhi Pandya Spills the beans about her Love Life – Telly Updates

Actor Vidhi Pandya shot to fame with her role in Udaan. She became a household name but soon after the show she vanished from the screen. Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Pandya opened up on how she voluntarily took time off after Udaan and only recently made her return to TV shows with Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. Now that she is back, people are interested to know if she has someone special in her life.
Pandya also opened up on her relationship status in an interview with ETimes TV. She said, “I have done Ek Duje Ke Vaaste show but koi mila nahi hai jo mere vaaste bana ho. I won’t tell you that I am focusing on my career right now or I don’t want to get into commitment. Love will happen when it has to happen. I don’t have anyone right now. I am single but won’t say I am not ready to mingle. But if I find a good guy then why not? My dream is to get married. I believe in the concept of marriage. It is so beautiful. I would love to have somebody in my life.” She further added, “I am a private person. When I am in love, I might not share it out in the open but I will not deny it if I am asked about my relationship status. I wouldn’t even mind if the guy is from the industry. Love can happen with anyone, anytime. That person should be honest and pure.”