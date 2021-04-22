LATEST

Vidhya Commits Suicide By Jumping Before Running Train Check Death Reason Wiki-Bio Images

Vidhya Commits Suicide By Jumping Before Running Train

A chunk of heart-breaking information is coming {that a} lady commits suicide at Jolapettai railway station. The rationale behind her suicide is highlighting that her father and two kids in a current fireplace accident. The information hit her so laborious and she will’t capable of overcome their loss of life. The identify of the girl who died by suicide is Vidhya. She jumped earlier than a operating practice in Jolapettai railway station and leaves her breath. She was simply 33 years previous and now her resolution of leaving her breath like that was truly very horrible.

Vidhya was affected by the largest lack of her father and youngsters. She leaves her dwelling with out telling anybody and after that, her mom knowledgeable neighbors to seek for her. Everybody begins to seek out her however she didn’t discover by anybody. After so many efforts, Vidhya’s physique discovered within the railway station in a really vital state of affairs that utterly provides goosebumps to everybody who watches her within the state of affairs. Jolapettai Railway police recovered her physique and despatched it to a close-by hospital for autopsy. Allow us to inform you that, Vidhya was separated from her husband, and now the accident that occurred along with her father and youngsters may be the rationale behind her loss of life.

The police investigating your complete incident and looking out ahead to figuring out extra in regards to the accident that occurred on the Jolapettai railway station. Vidhya’s father named Mohan Reddy was 55 years previous, and two kids, Thejas and Dhanush had been 8 years previous and 6 years previous respectively. The incident that occurred with the daddy and youngsters was held on 18th April 2021. Her father and youngsters had been caught fireplace on the firecracker store owned by her father.

The incident occurred when a possible purchaser requested Mohan to fireside a cracker within the store. The hearth caught your complete store and induced the loss of life of Mohan and her two kids. The sorrow of the incident was truly very huge for Vidhya however the step that she took was additionally not acceptable. Aside from the store, closed outlets and ten autos additionally caught by fireplace that was truly very horrible. Now, Vidhya leaves her breath by leaping earlier than operating the practice and the police investigating your complete incident. So, keep linked with us to know extra data associated to the incident.

