Viduthalai Movie (2021): Cast, Songs, Trailer, First Look, Release Date

Viduthalai is an upcoming Tamil language motion drama directed by Vettri Maaran, nationwide award winner for Asuran 2019. The film options, Soori within the lead roles together with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Bhavani Sre who’s the feminine lead of the film. The movie is predicated on Jeyamohan’s quick story Thunaivan. It’s produced by Elred Kumar underneath the banner RS INFOTAINMENT. The Maestro Ilayaraja does the background music and soundtracks for the movie.
Viduthalai Film 2021 Full Particulars
|Director
|Vetri Maaran
|Producer
|Elred Kumar
|Style
|Motion Drama
|Script author
|Jaya mohan
|Starring
|Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre and extra
|Music
|Ilayaraja
|Editor
|R Ramar
|Cinematographer
|R Velraj
|Manufacturing Firm
|RS INFOTAINMENT
|Launch date
|But to be up to date
|Language
|Tamil
