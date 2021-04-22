LATEST

Viduthalai Movie (2021): Cast, Songs, Trailer, First Look, Release Date

Avatar
By
Posted on
Viduthalai Movie

Viduthalai is an upcoming Tamil language motion drama directed by Vettri Maaran, nationwide award winner for Asuran 2019. The film options, Soori within the lead roles together with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Bhavani Sre who’s the feminine lead of the film. The movie is predicated on Jeyamohan’s quick story Thunaivan. It’s produced by Elred Kumar underneath the banner RS INFOTAINMENT. The Maestro Ilayaraja does the background music and soundtracks for the movie.

Contents hide
1 Viduthalai Film 2021 Full Particulars
2 Viduthalai Film Solid
3 Viduthalai Film Teaser
4 Viduthalai Film First Look Poster
5 Viduthalai Film Songs

Viduthalai Film 2021 Full Particulars

Director Vetri Maaran
Producer Elred Kumar
Style Motion Drama
Script author Jaya mohan
Starring Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre and extra
Music Ilayaraja
Editor R Ramar
Cinematographer R Velraj
Manufacturing Firm RS INFOTAINMENT
Launch date But to be up to date
Language Tamil

Viduthalai Film Solid

Viduthalai Film Teaser

Viduthalai Film First Look Poster

Examine the gorgeous posters of Viduthalai Film

Viduthalai

Viduthalai Film Songs

Thank You for visiting themiracletech.com Comply with us for extra updates

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
43
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
41
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
38
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top