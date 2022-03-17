Vidya Balan couldn’t look herself in the mirror for 6 months, ‘accused’ the producer – Vidya Balan couldn’t look herself for 6 months in mirror slams producer tmov

Actress Vidya Balan entered the industry in the year 2003 with the film ‘Parineeta’. Earlier she was a TV actress. Vidya Balan did many powerful films in so many years. It included films like ‘Lioness’, ‘The Dirty Picture’ and ‘Kahaani’. However, this Bollywood journey of Vidya Balan did not go well. The actress faced rejections many times. Struggled a lot. Also, how many times did you hear the lewd comments of the producers. Vidya Balan’s film ‘Jalsa’ is releasing on Amazon Prime OTT platform on March 18. During the promotions of the film, the actress remembered her struggling days in Bollywood.

Vidya told the story

Vidya Balan told that once a producer made her feel so dirty that she did not see herself in the mirror for six months. She could not even face herself. How overnight he was replaced by a film, about which he was not even told. Vidya Balan saw a very low phase in her career. In a conversation with Prabhat Khabar, Vidya Balan said that the producers who had rejected me earlier, today they call me for their film and say that work with us. The producer who made me feel dirty broke my confidence and courage.

Vidya Balan said that a few days ago I got a call from a producer and said that he wants to sign me for his film. I refused them at ease. I was kicked out of 13 films. When a producer took me out of the film, his attitude changed towards me. Treated me very badly. Made me feel so bad that I didn’t look at myself in the mirror for six months. I could not even meet my eyes.

Vidya Balan also spoke openly about that one rejection when she walked from Marine Drive to Bandra in the hot summer. Vidya Balan said that when I was being replaced by films, I signed two films of K Balachander. Later I came to know that I have been replaced in those two films as well and no one even told me about it. No information given. I realized because the shoot was going to happen in New Zealand and no one asked me for my passport. Later my mother called Balachander’s daughter and asked, she told that I have been replaced.