ENTERTAINMENT

vidya balan jalsa shefali shah: Vidya Balan was rejected in multiple films during earlier days in bollywood

Posted on

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is considered one of the best actresses in the film industry today. However, there was a time when Vidya was constantly thrown out of many films. Now Vidya has told how the producers used to insult her at that time.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

641
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
527
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
441
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
408
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
393
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
383
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
382
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top