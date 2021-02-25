Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Scheme 2021: Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan, Online Application Form | ReaderMaster

Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Portal Student Registration & Login | Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Scheme Online Registration Form | PM Vidya Laxmi Shiksha Rin Yojana 2021

Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan provides education loan for higher studies. The Prime Minister’s Vidya Lakshmi program has been launched by the Ministry of Finance. this Vidya Laxmi Education Loan Scheme Under this, the Government of India provides financial assistance to aspiring students. Students who want to pursue further studies and are not able to get admission in higher studies courses due to their financial status.

Finance Minister Mr. Arun Jaitley Prime Minister’s Vidya Lakshmi Program (PM Vidya Lakshmi Karyakram) Started in the academic year 2015-16. Under this program, education loan is given to the students for higher studies in very interest. To apply online under this education loan scheme, the student has to visit its official website vidyalakshmi.co.in Have to go in In this article we will tell you all the details and the application form process step by step. Please read the entire article article to the end for this.

Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Scheme 2021

Through Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Scheme Portal (Vidya Lakshmi Portal), students can easily apply online and can also track education loan applications. A student can apply to a maximum of three banks through the Vidya Lakshmi portal using the Common Educational Loan Application Form (CELAF). this Pradhan Mantri Vidya Lakshmi Karyakram Specially introduced for middle class students. Those who want to complete their higher education, but are financially unable to complete their education. The benefits of Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Portal are as follows:

By applying a single form, students can apply for educational loans in many banks.

To download bank student loan application form.

Credit processing status upload facility for banks.

To email students complaints / questions related to educational loans to banks.

National Scholarship Portal information and link to apply for government scholarship.

Eligibility / eligibility conditions for Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan

Eligibility Criteria for Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan – To apply under the Pradhan Mantri Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Scheme, the candidate has to fulfill the following criteria:

The minimum qualification is mandatory to be a higher secondary school or its equivalent. Students should be Indian citizens. The student’s parents / guardian must meet the income criteria.

Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Interest Rate

Interest Rate of Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Scheme: Description rate of interest If the education loan covered under the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loan (CGFSEL) is limited to Rs 7.50 lakh. 1 year MCLR + 1.70% For loans above Rs 7.50 lakh Year MCLR + 2.50%

PM Vidya Laxmi Education Loan Online Application Process

PM Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Online Application Process – To apply online under Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan, students have to go to Vidya Lakshmi Portal. After the student login to the portal, Vidya Lakshmi education loan application form can be filled. The link is given below.

Vidya Lakshmi Official Website

There are just three steps to implement Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Scheme.

(Step 1) Applicants register on the Vidya Lakshmi portal.

(Step 2) Login to Vidya Lakshmi portal and fill in the Common Education Loan Application Form (CELAF).

(Step 3) Follow the last step to apply for loan in many banks.

Guidelines for registration (entry) in Vidya Lakshmi portal

Vidya Lakshmi Education Loan Student Registration / Login Guidelines – Please ensure that the registration details entered are correct. To go directly to the Vidya Lakshmi Student Registration page, please click on the link given below.

www.vidyalakshmi.co.in Login

Name of the applicant- Please enter the name of the student according to the 10th or 12th class marksheet attached with your loan application.

Contact details – Enter your valid mobile number and a valid email ID.

Password- Finally, enter the password in the required format and submit the registration form.

