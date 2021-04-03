Vidyut Jammwal Finally Answers If He’s Playing Antagonist In Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 65’ – Tech Kashif

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Friday denied reports claiming that he will play the antagonist in Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Vidyut was reacting to a tweet that says: “#VidyutJammwal Has Been Roped As a Antagonist for #Thalapathy65. #Thuppakki Combo #ThalapathyVijay & @VidyutJammwal Again Ready To Set The Screens on Fire.” Reacting to the tweet, Vidyut wrote: “I AM WAITING, and would love to… But this news is false.”

Meanwhile, the mahurat puja for “Thalapathy 65” was performed on Wednesday. Sharing photographs from the set, director Nelson Dilipkumar tweeted: “New journey starts today #Thalapathy65 feeling blessed to work with the sweetest @actorvijay sir and @sunpictures #Thalapathy65Poojai.”

The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while more details are awaited on the rest of the cast and crew. Thalapathy 65 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the project. The shoot of Thalapathy 65 went on floors on Friday, with the team eyeing a release late 2021 for the action-thriller.

Vidyut will next be seen in the action thriller film “Sanak”, which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Shah along with Zee Studios. It also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.