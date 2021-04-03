LATEST

Vidyut Jammwal Finally Answers If He’s Playing Antagonist In Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 65’ – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Vidyut Jammwal Finally Answers If He's Playing Antagonist In Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65' - Tech Kashif

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Friday denied reports claiming that he will play the antagonist in Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Vidyut was reacting to a tweet that says: “#VidyutJammwal Has Been Roped As a Antagonist for #Thalapathy65. #Thuppakki Combo #ThalapathyVijay & @VidyutJammwal Again Ready To Set The Screens on Fire.” Reacting to the tweet, Vidyut wrote: “I AM WAITING, and would love to… But this news is false.”

Meanwhile, the mahurat puja for “Thalapathy 65” was performed on Wednesday. Sharing photographs from the set, director Nelson Dilipkumar tweeted: “New journey starts today #Thalapathy65 feeling blessed to work with the sweetest @actorvijay sir and @sunpictures #Thalapathy65Poojai.”

The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while more details are awaited on the rest of the cast and crew. Thalapathy 65 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the project. The shoot of Thalapathy 65 went on floors on Friday, with the team eyeing a release late 2021 for the action-thriller.

Vidyut will next be seen in the action thriller film “Sanak”, which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Shah along with Zee Studios. It also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
486
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
473
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
464
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
464
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top