View all Europa Conference League goals: Marseille and Bodo/Glimt are held as forward Leicester and Feyenoord. UEFA Europa Conference League

Dimitri Payet’s fine finish sealed Marseille’s 2–1 win against PAOK, while Hugo Vettelson hit a late strike to give Bodo/Glimt a UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final lead against Roma. Elsewhere, Leicester was held by PSV, and Feyenoord conceded a late draw with Slavia Praha.

UEFA.com looks at all the first steps, ahead of the deciders on 14 April.



Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Prague

Ibrahim Traore’s 95th-minute equalizer for Slavia drew a thrilling cap after Marcos Senesi’s goal in Rotterdam and an Orkun Kokku free-kick secured a comeback victory for Feyenoord. Luis Sinisterra gave the hosts an early lead, only for Peter Olayinka and Yara Soar (with sixth in their last four UEFA…