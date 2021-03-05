View Shubh Mangal online start date, cast, plot, promo and streaming online details

Colors Marathi is starting a new show called Shubh Mangal Online. Colors Marathi recently started a show called Sundara Mana Madhe Bharali and it is also going to start a few other shows soon, Shubh Mangal Online being one of them. Colors Marathi has published the promo of Shubh Mangal Online showing an interesting plot.

Shubh Mangal online cast

Shubh Mangal Online stars Sayali Sanjeev and Suyesh Tilak in the lead roles. Sayali Sanjeev will play the role of a confident and cheerful girl, while Suyesh Tilak will play the role of an introverted and shy man. Since both characters are written exactly opposite each other, it will be interesting to see how their relationship develops. Sukanya Mone will also feature prominently in the Marathi serial. The names of other artists will be announced soon.

Shubh Mangal Online Plot

Colors Marathi has launched a promo of the Shubh Mangal online Marathi series, in which the main characters Sayali Sanjeev and Suyash Tilak meet via video call. Suyesh Tilak explains that he is not willing to get married, but his parents are forcing him. Suyesh Tilak’s mother taunts her as she explains her pressure to Sayali. Shubh Mangal Online also shows how this lockdown has affected their lives. Because video calling has become more and more famous during this lockdown period. The show will soon be available on Colors Marathi

Shubh Mangal Online start date

The start date of the show will soon be announced by Colors Marathi on its official page. The promo of the series was posted on Instagram on its official page under the name colormarathiofficial, which has been highly praised. Very soon we can see Sayali Sanjeev and Suyesh Tilak’s upbeat and loving journey on Colors Marathi.