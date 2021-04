Viewing Picks for April 14, 2021

All Instances Japanese

Faculty Baseball

Rider at Monmouth — ESPN+, midday

Auburn at Georgia Tech — ACC Community, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Air Drive at Kansas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami (FL) — ACC Community Additional, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas — SEC Community Plus, 5 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina State — ACC Community, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at The Citadel — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Marshall at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Texas — Longhorn Community, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Faculty Golf

Western Intercollegiate, Pasatiempo Golf Membership, Santa Cruz, CA

Closing Spherical — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Faculty Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Faculty Lacrosse

Ladies’s

Johns Hopkins at Maryland — Large Ten Community, 2:30 p.m.

Faculty Soccer

Males’s

Large Ten Event

Semifinals — Residence Websites

Penn State vs. Michigan — Large Ten Community, 5 p.m.

Indiana vs. Maryland — Large Ten Community, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Dwell: Sport Break — Large Ten Community, 7 p.m.

Faculty Softball

Liberty at Virginia Tech — ACC Community, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Spherical of 16: Leg 2, Broad World of Sports activities Complicated, Walt Disney World Resort, Bay Lake, FL

Toronto FC vs. León — FS1/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Spherical of 16: Leg 2, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. Deportivo Saprissa — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Spherical of 16: Leg 2, Estadio Azteca, Mexico Metropolis, Mexico

Membership America vs. CD Olímpia – FS2, 8 pm

Golf

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Kapolei Golf Membership, Kapolei, Oahu, HI

1st Spherical — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Taking part in Classes From the Execs: Collin Morakawa — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf In the present day — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Blended Martial Arts

UFC Important Occasion: Weidman vs. Gastelum — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

DC & Helwani — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

American League

New York Yankees vs. Toronto (at Dunedin, FL) — YES/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas Metropolis — Bally Sports activities West/Bally Sports activities Kansas Metropolis, 2 p.m./MLB Community, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports activities North, 2 p.m./MLB Community, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports activities North, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Bally Sports activities Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore — Root Sports activities/MASN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — MLB Community/Bally Sports activities Southwest/Bally Sports activities Solar, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports activities Nice Lakes/NBC Sports activities Chicago, 8 p.m.

Nationwide League

Washington at St. Louis — MLB Community/MASN/Bally Sports activities Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — MLB Community/Marquee Sports activities Community/Bally Sports activities Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Bally Sports activities Ohio/NBC Sports activities Bay Space, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports activities San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — MLB Community/NBC Sports activities Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports activities Florida/Bally Sports activities South, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Community, midnight (joined in progress)

The most recent Nineties competitors present ‘American Gladiators’ might be topic of subsequent ESPN ’30 for 30′ documentary

SiriusXM indicators MLB extension, presents streaming-only subscribers video games, launches “Black Diamonds” podcast with NLBM’s Bob Kendrick

Kevin James to play Sean Payton in Netflix film about Bountygate suspension

Adnan Virk is WWE Uncooked’s new play by play voice, will proceed work with MLB Community

MLB Central — MLB Community, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Community, 5 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Community, 10 p.m.

Fast Pitch — MLB Community, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia — ESPN/YES, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte — Bally Sports activities Ohio/Bally Sports activities Southeast, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto — Bally Sports activities Southwest/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit — Bally Sports activities West/Bally Sports activities Detroit Plus, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota — Bally Sports activities Wisconsin/Bally Sports activities North, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans — MSG Community/Bally Sports activities New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago — Bally Sports activities Florida/NBC Sports activities Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma — NBC Sports activities Bay Space/Bally Sports activities Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Houston — Bally Sports activities Indiana/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — ESPN/Bally Sports activities Southwest/Bally Sports activities Southwest, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver — Bally Sports activities Solar/Altitude 2, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento — NBC Sports activities Washington/NBC Sports activities California, 10 p.m.

The Soar — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Dwell — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

TMT Wager Particular: Brooklyn at Philadelphia — ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Soccer — NFL Community, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 3 p.m.

NFL Dwell — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 4 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Dwell — NFL Community, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Community, 6 p.m.

NFL Whole Entry — NFL Community, 7 p.m.

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night time Hockey

Calgary at Montreal — Sportsnet/RDS, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — NBCSN/Altitude, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles — NBCSN/Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota — NHL Community/Bally Sports activities Arizona/Bally Sports activities North Plus, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa — RDS2/TSN3/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose — ESPN+/Bally Sports activities SoCal/NBC Sports activities California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Community, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Sport Skate — NHL Community, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Dwell — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Community, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Community, midnight

NHL Time beyond regulation — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Community, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NWSL Problem Cup

Orlando Pleasure vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC — CBS Sports activities Community, 7 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga World — beIN Sports activities, 5 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports activities, 5:30 p.m.

Sports activities Information & Discuss

Packer and Durham — ACC Community, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Present — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports activities Information — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports activities Nation — BYUtv, midday

The Jim Rome Present — CBS Sports activities Community, midday

SportsCenter — ESPN, midday

The Wealthy Eisen Present — Peacock, midday

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Extremely Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports activities Community, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Present — SEC Community, 3 p.m.

Sport In the present day — BBC World Information, 3:30 p.m.

Across the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports activities Community, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

4 Sides of the Story: Image of Triumph — CBS Sports activities Community, 6:30 p.m.

TMT Wager — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports activities Community, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports activities Community, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Present — Large Ten Community, 9:30 p.m.

Sport In the present day — BBC World Information, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night time — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Contact Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night time With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:05 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports activities Community, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

MUSC Well being Ladies’s Open, Household Circle Tennis Heart, Charleston, SC

2nd Spherical — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Dwell — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Nation Membership, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Spherical of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals: 2nd Leg, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Actual Madrid — Univision/Paramount+, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports activities Community, 9 p.m. (Actual Madrid leads 3-1 in combination)

Quarterfinals: 2nd Leg, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester Metropolis — Galavisión/TUDN/Paramount+, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports activities Community, 11 p.m. (Manchester Metropolis leads 2-1 in combination)

Central Soccer – Univision / Galavision / TUDN, 2 p.m.

Mission Europe – TUDN, 5 pm

UEFA Champions League Submit Match Present — CBS Sports activities Community, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The publish Viewing Picks for April 14, 2021 appeared first on Terrible Saying.