Viewing Picks for April 16, 2021

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

Red Bull Leipzig vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Eastern Illinois at Morehead State — ESPN+, noon

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Akron at Toledo — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulane — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Morehead State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern — Big Ten Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

East Tennessee State at The Citadel — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wofford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Samford art WEstern Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPN+, 5:45 p.m.

Boston College at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State — Big Ten Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Liberty at North Alabama — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland — Big Ten Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois — Big Ten Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

McNeese State at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Semifinal I: Minnesota vs. Florida and Cal vs. Michigan — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Semifinal II: Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Utah vs. LSU — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Michigan at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Colorado vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

USC vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Cal vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Oregon vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington State vs. Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 11 p.m.

College Softball

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Universo/NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer Box: Phil Neville — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Premier League Season Review — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Italy, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:25 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Austrian Golf Open, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Kapolei Golf Club, Kapolei, HI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 33

Lille OSC vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:55 p.m.

Angers vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports Xtra, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 257

Nemkov vs. Davis 2, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Main Card — Showtime, 9 p.m.

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5;30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Title Timeline — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

M-1 Global MMA Live — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Boston — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Bally Sports Detroit Plus/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Bally Sports North Plus/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Chicago — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Bally Sports Arizona/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Houston vs. San Jose — KTBU/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 8 p.m.

Seattle vs. Minnesota — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Utah — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia — ESPN/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southeast/YES2, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto — Bally Sports Florida/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston — Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/WUCW, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio — NBC Sports Northwest/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Dallas — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Montreal — ESPN+/RDS/Sportsnet West/TSN2, 6 p.m.

New York Islanders at Boston — NHL Network/MSG Plus/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota — NBC Sports California Plus/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado — ESPN+/KCOP/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: San Jose at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş vs. Ankaragücü — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

UEFA Champions League: Man in the Middle — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports Español, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

E60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

TMT Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Michigan Man — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Tiebreaker — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:05 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

MUSC Health Women’s Open, Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, SC

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

