Viewing Picks for April 17, 2021

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Super Welterweights, Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perella, Shrine Exposition Center, Los Angeles, CA

Prelims — FS1, 7 p.m.

Main Card — Fox, 8 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola — Fox, 4 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola-Part 1 — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Akron at Toledo — ESPN+, noon

Army at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at The Citadel — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Belmont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Liberty at North Alabama — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Samford at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Akron at Toledo — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Illinois State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 4:45 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulane — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Murray State at Belmont — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wofford — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Clemson at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at San Diego — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

Patriot League Championship, Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA

Holy Cross at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Bayou Classic, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Southern University vs. Grambling State — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Magic City Classic, Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, noon

Sam Houston State at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, noon

San Diego at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova — Flo Sports, 1 p.m.

Richmond at James Madison — Flo Sports, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Butler at Morehead State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

South Carolina State at Delaware State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Spring Football Games

Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Alabama — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit: Trevor Lawrence (series premiere) — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit: Mac Jones — ESPN, 3 p.m.

QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit: Justin Fields — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships

National Championship, Maturi Sports Pavilion, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma vs. Illinois vs. Stanford vs. Michigan vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships

National Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Michigan vs. Florida vs. Oklahoma vs. Utah — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Utah at Virginia — ESPNU, noon

Denver at Georgetown — FS2, noon

North Carolina at Syracuse — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Women’s

American at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Big East Tournament

Championship, Shaw Field, Georgetown University, Washington, DC

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall — FS2, 3 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Championship, Bill Armstrong Stadium, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN

Indiana vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

UCLA vs. Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5:30 p.m.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State — Bally Sports/Fox College Sports, 2 p.m.

BYU vs. Portland — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Kentucky at Auburn — SEC Network, noon

Nebraska at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Match of the Week: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa (04/10/2021) — NBC, 1 p.m.

Match of the Week: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United (04/11/2012) — NBC, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Italy, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

Qualifying — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Austrian Golf Open, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, SC

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Kapolei Golf Club, Kapolei, Oahu, HI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 5 p.m.

Ligue 1

Olympique de Marseille vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germa

Round 33

Olympique de Marin vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 6:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Whittaker vs. Gastelum, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — FS1/NBC Sports Chicago/NESN, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — FS1, 9 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/MASN, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Southeast/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, midnight

MLS

Week 1

Montreal vs. Toronto — CTV/TSN1/TSN4/TVA Sports, 2 p.m.

Orlando vs. Atlanta — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 3 p.m.

LAFC vs. Austin — Fox, 6 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New York City FC — NBC Sports Washington Plus/YES, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs. Colorado — KTXA/KMPX/Altitude, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City — MSG Network/Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, 8 p.m.

Chicago vs. New England — WGN/WBZ, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati — WUXP/WSTR, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

MLS Pre-Game — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Richmond — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Los Angeles — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Boston — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Edmonton at Winnipeg — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m./NHL Network, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Rangers — ESPN+/MSG Network/MSG Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo — NBC, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal — RDS/TSN5/TSN2, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest Plus/Bally Sports Arizona Plus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports Detroit Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay — ESPN+/Bally Sports Sun Plus/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Serie A

Matchday 31

Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina — ESPN2, 11:55 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig — Matchday 35

Trabzonspor vs. Hatayspor — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

Göztepe vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports Español, 11:55 a.m.

Misión Europa — Univision, 3 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Al Davis vs. The NFL — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Being Evel — Fubo Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 7:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court: Monte-Carlo Masters (ATP)/MUSC Health Women’s Open (WTA)/Billie Jean King Cup — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

Grenada Invitational, Kirani James Athletic Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada

Finals — ESPNews, 6 p.m.