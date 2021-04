Viewing Picks for April 18, 2021

All Instances Jap

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

Borussia Dortmund vs. SV Werder Bremen – ESPN +, 9:20 am

School Baseball

Clemson at Miami (FL) — ACC Community, midday

Jap Illinois at Morehead State — ESPN+, midday

Holy Cross at Lafayette — ESPN+, midday

Florida Atlantic at UAB — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulane — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Boston School at Florida State — ACC Community Additional, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech — ACC Community Additional, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Community Additional, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Community Additional, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Community Additional, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Community Additional, 1 p.m.

Liberty at North Alabama — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Akron at Toledo — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Community Plus, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Community Plus, 1 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Belmont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas — Longhorn Community, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Community Plus, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Community Plus, 3 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Louisiana at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Community, 8 p.m.

School Soccer

FCS Soccer Choice Particular — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

QB 21 With Kirk Herbstreit — ABC, 2 p.m.

School Lacrosse

Males’s

Lehigh at Lafayette — CBS Sports activities Community, midday

Ohio State at Maryland — Large Ten Community, 5 p.m.

Girls’s

Michigan at Northwestern — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

School Soccer

Girls’s

Large East Match

Championship, Chapey Area at Anderson Stadium, Windfall School, Windfall, RI

Georgetown vs. Butler — FS1, 11 a.m.

Large Ten Match

Championship, Jeffrey Area, Penn State College, College Park, PA

Iowa vs. Wisconsin — Large Ten Community, midday

School Softball

Florida at Alabama — SEC Community, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana — Large Ten Community, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Community, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Community/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Community/Pac-12 Bay Space, 6 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA 4-Large Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Finals — FS1, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Arsenal vs. Fulham — NBCSN, 8:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Burnley — Telemundo, 10:30/NBCSN, 10:55 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Additional – Telemundo, 10 am

Premier League Dwell — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier third half – Telemundo, 1 pm

Aim Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Formulation 1

Grand Prix of Italy, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Austrian Golf Open, Diamond Nation Membership, Atzenbrugg, Austria

Last Spherical — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Heritage Basic, Harbour City Golf Hyperlinks, Hilton Head, SC

Last Spherical — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Last Spherical — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, midday

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Basic, Tiburon Golf Membership, Naples, FL

2nd Spherical — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

25 Years of Tiger — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day on the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day on the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day on the Races — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

Race — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

IndyCar Collection Pre-Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

IndyCar Collection Put up Race — NBC, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 33

Atlético Madrid vs. Eibar — beIN Sports activities/beIN Sports activities Español, 10:05 a.m.

Actual Betis vs. Valencia — beIN Sports activities/beIN Sports activities Español, 12:20 p.m.

Getafe vs. Actual Madrid — beIN Sports activities/beIN Sports activities Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Categorical Preview — beIN Sports activities/beIN Sports activities Español, 10 a.m.

The Categorical Preview — beIN Sports activities/beIN Sports activities Español, 12:15 p.m.

The Categorical Preview — beIN Sports activities/beIN Sports activities Español, 2:30 p.m.

League 1

Spherical 33

Girondins de Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports activities Xtra, 10:55 a.m.

Nantes vs. Olympique Lyonnais – beIN Sports activities Xtra, 2:50 pm

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports activities Solar/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — NBC Sports activities Chicago/NESN, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas Metropolis — Sportsnet/Bally Sports activities Kansas Metropolis, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Bally Sports activities Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Bally Sports activities Detroit/NBC Sports activities California, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — NBC Sports activities Chicago/NESN, 5 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — MLB Community/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports activities, 4 p.m.

Nationwide League

Arizona at Washington — Bally Sports activities Arizona/MASN, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — Bally Sports activities Midwest/NBC Sports activities Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports activities Bay Space/Bally Sports activities Florida, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports activities Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Community/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports activities San Diego, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Cincinnati — Bally Sports activities Nice Lakes/Bally Sports activities Ohio, 1 p.m.

Performs of the Week — MLB Community, midday

MLB Tonight — MLB Community, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Evening Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Community, 7 p.m.

Fast Pitch — MLB Community, 10 p.m.

MLS

Week 1

Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy — ABC, 3 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Portland — TSN1/TSN3/Root Sports activities, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Collection

Toyota Homeowners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Atlanta — Bally Sports activities Indiana/Bally Sports activities Southeast, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New York — ESPN/Bally Sports activities New Orleans/MSG Community, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami — ESPN/YES, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports activities Florida, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Metropolis at Toronto — Bally Sports activities Oklahoma/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte — NBC Sports activities Northwest/Bally Sports activities Southeast, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas — NBA TV/NBC Sports activities California/Bally Sports activities Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports activities North/Bally Sports activities SoCal, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, midday

NBA TV Pregame Present — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NHL

NHL Recreation of the Week

Washington at Boston — NBC/TVA Sports activities, midday

Hockey Evening in Canada

Toronto at Vancouver — Sportsnet/TVA Sports activities, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — NHL Community/MSG 2/MSG Plus, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo — ESPN+/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Western New York, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — ESPN+/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports activities West, 4 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Dwell — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Community, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Community, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Community, 9 p.m.

NHL Extra time — NBCSN, 9:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Community, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

Central Soccer – UniMás, 2:30 pm

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports activities/beIN Sports activities Español, 5 p.m.

Sports activities Information and Discuss

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Right this moment — BBC World Information, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

E60: Professional Soccer Tales — ESPßews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Sport Right this moment — BBC World Information, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva – Univision / TUDN, 3 pm

All ACC — ACC Community, 5 p.m.

Sports activities Contact – TUDN, 8 pm

Versus — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Right this moment — BBC World Information, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Evening — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sports activities Contact – TUDN, 10 pm

SportsCenter at Evening — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Motion – TUDN, 11 pm

THIS Zona mixta – Telemundo, 11:3 pm

The Play – Univision / TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Nation Membership, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Last — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

MUSC Well being Girls’s Open, Household Circle Tennis Middle, Charleston, SC

Singles and Doubles Last — Tennis Channel, midday

UEFA Girls’s Champions League

Quarterfinals: 2nd Leg: Groupama Stadium, Déclines, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain – beIN Sports activities Xtra, 7:50 am

