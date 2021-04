Viewing Picks for April 19, 2021

All Occasions Jap

Faculty Baseball

Louisiana at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Faculty Soccer

Illinois Spring Sport — Massive Ten Community, 8 p.m.

Faculty Soccer Reside — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit: Kyle Trask — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit: Trey Lance — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Faculty Soccer 150: The Best: Improvements — ESPNU, midnight

Faculty Softball

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Community, 7 p.m

The Season: Ole Miss Softball — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

Faculty Volleyball

Girls’s

NCAA Division I Girls’s Volleyball Event

Regional Finals

ESPN2, midday

ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

ESPNU, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Leeds United vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Corridor of Fame — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Premier League Reside — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Additional – Universe, 2:30 pm

Objective Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Males in Blazers Present — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Immediately — Golf Channel, midday

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Faculty of Golf: Chapter 9: Placing Class — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course File With Michael Breed — CBS Sports activities Community, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Ian Poulter-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo System — CBS Sports activities Community, 8 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 1971 U.S. Open-Lee Trevino: An American Champion — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Present (collection premiere) — CBS Sports activities Community, 8:30 p.m.

Combined Martial Arts

UFC 261 Countdown: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Foremost Occasion: Namajunas vs. Kowalkiewicz — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Boston — MLB Community/NBC Sports activities Chicago/NESN, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas Metropolis — Bally Sports activities Solar/Bally Sports activities Kansas Metropolis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports activities Southwest/Bally Sports activities West, 9:30 p.m.

The most recent Nineteen Nineties competitors present ‘American Gladiators’ will probably be topic of subsequent ESPN ’30 for 30′ documentary

SiriusXM indicators MLB extension, provides streaming-only subscribers video games, launches “Black Diamonds” podcast with NLBM’s Bob Kendrick

Kevin James to play Sean Payton in Netflix film about Bountygate suspension

Adnan Virk is WWE Uncooked’s new play by play voice, will proceed work with MLB Community

Nationwide League

San Francisco at Philadelphia — MLB Community/NBC Sports activities Bay Space/NBC Sports activities Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — MLB Community/Bally Sports activities Midwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — Bally Sports activities Wisconsin Plus/Bally Sports activities San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports activities, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Community, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Community, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Community, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Community, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Community, 10 p.m.

Fast Pitch — MLB Community, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports activities Ohio/Bally Sports activities Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston — NBC Sports activities Chicago/NBC Sports activities Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia — ESPN/NBC Sports activities Bay Space, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports activities Solar, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma Metropolis at Washington — Bally Sports activities Oklahoma/NBC Sports activities Washington, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee — Bally Sports activities Arizona/Bally Sports activities Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana — Bally Sports activities Southwest/Bally Sports activities Indiana, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver — Bally Sports activities Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

The Leap — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Reside — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Reside — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Soccer — NFL Community, 7 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 3 p.m.

NFL Reside — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Community, 4 p.m.

NFL Whole Entry — NFL Community, 7 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports activities South/Bally Sports activities Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida — TVA Sports activities/Bally Sports activities Ohio/Bally Sports activities Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — NBCSN/Bally Sports activities Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville — NBC Sports activities Chicago/Bally Sports activities South, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona — Bally Sports activities North/Bally Sports activities Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton — RDS/TSN2/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary — RDS2/TSN5/Sportsnet Flames, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas — NHL Community/NBC Sports activities California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Community, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Sport Skate — NHL Community, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Reside — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Community, 7 p.m.

NHL Extra time — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Community, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Ligue 1-Spotlight Present — beIN Sports activities, 6 p.m.

La Liga Spotlight Zone — beIN Sports activities, 7 p.m.

Membership Soccer – TUDN, 7 pm

Lengthy stay la liga! – beIN Sports activities, 8 pm

Line of 4 – TUDN, 8 pm

Monday Night time Soccer — beIN Sports activities, 9:30 p.m.

Sports activities Information & Speak

Packer and Durham — ACC Community, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Present — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports activities Information — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports activities Nation — BYUtv, midday

The Jim Rome Present — CBS Sports activities Community, midday

SportsCenter — ESPN, midday

The Wealthy Eisen Present — Peacock, midday

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Extremely Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports activities Community, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Present — SEC Community, 3 p.m.

Sport Immediately — BBC World Information, 3:30 p.m.

Sports activities Contact – TUDN, 4 pm

Across the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports activities Community, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

TMT Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Immediately — BBC World Information, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Present — Massive Ten Community, 10 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night time — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night time — ESPN2, midnight

Contact Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night time With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports activities Community, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Middle Courtroom: Barcelona Open (ATP)/Serbia Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA)/Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

The submit Viewing Picks for April 19, 2021 appeared first on Terrible Saying.