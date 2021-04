Viewing Picks for April 20, 2021

All Occasions Jap

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Lightweights, Shrine Auditorium and Expo Corridor, Los Angeles, CA

Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez — FS1, 8 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola — FS1, 11 p.m.

Faculty Baseball

Faculty of Charleston at The Citadel — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Military — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Navy at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina — ACC Community, 6 p.m.

Virginia Navy Institute at Virginia Tech — ACC Community Further, 6 p.m.

Duke at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Grambling at Arkansas — SEC Community Plus, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee — SEC Community Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia — SEC Community, 7 p.m.

Samford at Auburn — SEC Community Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Mississippi — SEC Community Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt — SEC Community Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU — SEC Community Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Southern at Texas A&M — SEC Community Plus, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Mississippi State — SEC Community Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Faculty Subject Hockey

Huge Ten Event

1st Spherical, Grant Subject, College of Iowa, Iowa Metropolis, IA

Michigan State vs. Indiana — Huge Ten Community, 1 p.m.

Faculty Soccer

Inside Faculty Soccer: Draft Particular — CBS Sports activities Community, 7 p.m.

Inside Faculty Soccer: Draft Particular — CBS Sports activities Community, 8 p.m.

QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit: Zach Wilson — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Inside Faculty Soccer: Draft Particular — CBS Sports activities Community, 9 p.m.

French Cup

Quarterfinal, Parc des Sports activities Annecy, Annecy, France

Rumilly-Vallières vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports activities Xtra, 12:35 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan, France

Canet Roussillon FC vs. Montpellier Hérault SC – beIN Sports activities Xtra, 2:50 pm

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Reside — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Purpose Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf In the present day — Golf Channel, midday

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Studying Middle — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Faldo Method — CBS Sports activities Community, 6:30 p.m.

Taking part in Classes From the Execs: Daniel Berger — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Brittany Lincicome-Full Swing — Golf Channel 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Best Rounds: 2014 PGA Championship-Rory McIlroy at Valhalla — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

KHL Gagarin Cup Ultimate

Recreation 2: CSKA Moskva vs. Avangard Omsk — NEXT, 12:30 p.m. (Avangard leads sequence 1-0)

Blended Martial Arts

DC & Helwani — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports activities Chicago/Bally Sports activities Nice Lakes, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — Bally Sports activities North/NBC Sports activities California, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas Metropolis — Bally Sports activities Solar/Bally Sports activities Kansas Metropolis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — Bally Sports activities North/NBC Sports activities California, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports activities Southwest/KCOP, 9:30 p.m.

Nationwide League

Arizona at Cincinnati — Bally Sports activities Arizona/Bally Sports activities Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia — NBC Sports activities Bay Space/NBC Sports activities Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports activities Midwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — ESPN/SNY/Marquee Sports activities Community, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — Bally Sports activities Wisconsin/Bally Sports activities San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle — MLB Community/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports activities, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Yankees — Bally Sports activities South/YES, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami — MASN2/Fox Sports activities Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports activities Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Community, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Community, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Community, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Community, 7 p.m.

Fast Pitch — MLB Community, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Presents: Trackhouse-Get Prepared — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at New Orleans — TNT/YES2, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York — Bally Sports activities Southeast/MSG Community, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta — Bally Sports activities Florida/Bally Sports activities Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Portland — TNT/Bally Sports activities SoCal, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento — Bally Sports activities North Plus/NBC Sports activities California Plus, 10 p.m.

The Bounce — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TMT Fantasy Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Soccer — NFL Community, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Community, 3 p.m.

NFL Reside — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Community, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Particular: Mel and Todd’s Dueling Mocks — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL Whole Entry — NFL Community, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Reside — NFL Community, 8 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Buffalo — NBCSN/NESNplus/MSG Western New York, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports activities South/Bally Sports activities Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida — Bally Sports activities Ohio/Bally Sports activities Solar, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh — MSG Plus 2/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders — TVA Sports activities/MSG 2/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — Bally Sports activities Detroit Plus/Bally Sports activities Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver — ESPN+/Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — ESPN+/KDOC/Bally Sports activities West Plus, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Community, 4 p.m.

NHL Reside — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Recreation Skate — NHL Community, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Community, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Time beyond regulation — NBCSN, 9:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Community, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Los Angeles Bonus Protection — NHL Community, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Community, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Turkish Tremendous League – Matchday 35

Sivasspor vs. Beşiktaş – beIN Sports activities / beIN Sports activities Español at 11:55 am

Somos MLS –TUDN, 5 p.m.

Mission Europe – TUDN, 6 pm

Membership Soccer – TUDN, 7 pm

Soccer Report — Fubo Sports activities Community, 7:30 p.m.

Line of 4 – TUDN, 8 pm

La Liga World — beIN Sports activities, 10:30 p.m.

Sports activities Information & Speak

Packer and Durham — ACC Community, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Present — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports activities Information — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports activities Nation — BYUtv, midday

The Jim Rome Present — CBS Sports activities Community, midday

SportsCenter — ESPN, midday

The Wealthy Eisen Present — Peacock, midday

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Extremely Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports activities Community, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Present — SEC Community, 3 p.m.

Sport In the present day — BBC World Information, 3:30 p.m.

Across the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports activities Community, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

TMT Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sports activities Confidential — Fubo Sports activities Community, 7 p.m.

In Play — ACC Community, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Payments — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Sport In the present day — BBC World Information, 9:45 p.m.

Sports activities Contact – TUDN, 10 pm

SportsCenter at Night time With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night time — ESPN, midnight

Contact Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports activities Community, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Middle Courtroom: Barcelona Open (ATP)/Serbia Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA)/Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

