Vighnaharta Ganesh 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Vidyapati takes away God Neil Madhav towards Jagannath Puri.

Vighnaharta Ganesh 11th May 2021

The episode starts with Vishwashahu along with Vidyapati are performing prayers of God Neil Madhav while Vidyapati sees all other Gods too joined them for prayers. Vidyapati appreciates the idol’s image being so bright. All villagers too join the prayers while Vidyapati sees his Prabhu Narayan & praises his Prabhu seeing in Neil Madhav’s idol.

The prayers come to an end while all Gods disappear & Vishwashahu praises telling Vidyapati importance about God Neil Madhav. Vidyapati asks Vishwashahu why God is kept under security selfishly & not openly allowed to take blessings by people while he feels shocked telling him to not to speak wrongly because i have heard earlier that some person will come from a Raja’s end to take our God away from them hence I keep hidden secretly & this God is to bless us & I can’t resist thinking also of anybody trying to take our God away & you also do not make me feel doubt about you again which scared me now. Vidyapati was thinking of taking away God Neil Madhav to settle in Jagannath temple so that people will also get blessings of the God who has to get opened for everybody.

Ganeshji’s aunty asks him that was Vidyapati thinking of taking away their God & he tells her that he was trying to trick them.

Devi Laxmi sees Prabhu Narayan in depression hence asks what happened & he tells her that I am happy with such a devotee but using tricky way is also not good for which I am feeling bad about it.

Lalita appreciates Vidyapati for doing prayers of Neil Madhav which also has made him very happy about it while she is trying to express her happiness of expecting a child but he goes to pluck flowers & doesn’t hear what she said. Lalita is saved by Vidyapati from a snake also but she tells him that we are the people secured by God Neil Madhav’s blessings. Vidyapati feels depressed for Lalita whom he is going to betray for keeping faith in him but also feeling there is no choice for him while Lalita is in her happiness of expecting a child.

Vidyapati at night leaves towards the temple of God Neil Madhav while Vishwashahu wonders why Vidyapati hasn’t arrived for evening prayers as per routine & Lalita too wonders. Vishwashahu begins prayers but Lalita goes to search where Vidyapati is.

Vidyapati moving ahead watching the path he had opened with grains towards God Neil Madhav’s temple while Lalita finds the cloth bag of Vidyapati having the grains which shows hidden path hence doubts on him concerning about God Neil Madhav but still keeps faith in him of not doing such a thing.

Vishwashahu is performing prayers & Vidyapati reaches the temple praying it but asking forgiveness also for doing this wrongly while Lalita leaves behind him. Vidyapati takes God Neil Madhav’s idol in a cloth by which bright light vanishes & Vishwashahu doing prayers sees the lighted Diya being blown off & gets scared of his God Neil Madhav might be in trouble.

Vidyapati while taking away God Neil Madhav, Lalita reaches to see him & he is feeling ashamed but leaving while stops telling her the fact for which all this he has done giving his identity also. Vishwashahu runs to see what is happening & finds the path being open using grains & finally understands that it is none other than Vidyapati who has done all this & shouts screaming that you cannot take our God away.

Lalita tells Vidyapati that you leave now & won’t stop you because it might be that this is Gods direction to you to do this & also won’t come behind you. Vidyapati pleads her & leaves for his duty towards his God while Lalita falls in depression.

Vishwashahu runs towards Vidyapati screaming of not to take their God away.

Precap: Vidyapati was welcomed for bringing God Neil Madhav at Jagannath Puri while Lalita was thrown away from her community for helping Vidyapati. Raja Indradhun was establishing God Neil Madhav in Jagannath temple while Lalita was going to do suicide.

