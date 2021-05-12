Vighnaharta Ganesh 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Vidyapati’s arrival with God Neil Madhav is happiest moment for Raja Indradhun.

Vighnaharta Ganesh 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Vidyapati taking away God Neil Madhav while he feels Lalita following him but it was only his assumption.

Lalita sits in depression crying in the temple while her father Vishwavasu sees his God isn’t there hence he too starts crying for his God & asks Lalita what she saw or did she see Vidyapati taking away their God but she isn’t saying anything & he understands her concern.

Vidyapati arrives taking god while all Raja’s villagers call him happily to show that Vidyapati has brought God Neil Madhav & Raja is delighted.

Vishwavasu tells Lalita that it seems due to your husband’s devotion you have allowed him to take away our God hence you too are thrown away from this community & Lalita feels depressed & alone in life holding her stomach which is having her child.

Raja Indradhun welcomes Vidyapati along with God Neil Madhav & they settle it into the temple making Raja & his wife very happy but Vidyapati is feeling depressed about his mistake for fooling those people.

Balarama tells Madhav that here Raja did not knew that it wasn’t easy to establish God Neil Madhav in Jagannath temple while on other hand Lalita had fallen in deep depression & Vidyapati feeling bad about his wrong deed.

Ganeshji tells Pushpadant & his wife that Vidyapati wasn’t happy whatever he did because he had already realized his mistake done to bring God Neil Madhav doing a mistake.

Lalita is moving towards the end of mountain thinking of doing suicide while Vidyapati feeling for Lalita is praying Prabhu for forgiving his wife Lalita & to not punish her instead to punish him & to take care of Lalita while this is heard by Raja’s wife who understands that Vidyapati is in trouble it seems.

Vishwavasu keeps crying for his God Neil Madhav while all his villagers are supporting him.

Lalita is trying to end herself but feels that it isn’t her life of herself now as she is having child in her stomach hence he comes back to give birth to her child & her Lion also comes to be aside her.

Ganeshji says that Lalita understood hence she lived her life in the cave for her child’s life while Vidyapati also feeling to repent.

Balarama tells Madhav that this way Vidyapati felt repented of his mistake which he had done hence Raja along with Vidyapati & Vishwavasu had to establish God Neil Madhav in Jagannath temple while Madhav was surprised about Vishwavasu also took part in it.

Raja’s wife is discussing matter with Vidyapati to tell her the truth so that she’ll help him but he isn’t disclosing her feeling awkward to share.

Raja Indradhun calls villagers to take blessings of God Neil Madhav but they can’t see Prabhu instead get affected by bright light of the idol hence they say we can’t see Prabhu but only take blessings this way itself. Raja feels depressed why he can’t establish his Prabhu while Vidyapati feels depressed because of him all this is happening due to his mistake.

Prabhu Narayan tells Devi Laxmi that mistake has to be corrected if he feels it but future will show his results.

Vidyapati feels that he should take away this idol again to Vishwavasu by which his mistake will be corrected because it seems God won’t settle here due to his wrong deed.

Prabhu Narayan says that due to one mistake person goes on doing more mistakes to hide earlier one which lands him in doing wrong deeds.

Precap: Prabhu Narayan intimates Raja while praying that tomorrow after sunrise a huge block will emerge from sea which is to be brought here to settle my idol & he happily says that I will come & he goes but Vidyapati tries to take away the idol to Vishwavasu again but is caught by Raja asking him who is it & finds Vidyapati which shocks him.

