Vighnaharta Ganesh 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Vishwavasu understands the truth behind God Neil Madhav & forgives Vidyapati.

The episode starts with Raja Indradhun praying God Neil Madhav for help while Prabhu Narayan tells Devi Laxmi that he who devotes himself purely gets the blessings of his prayers also.

Raja Indradhun while sat for prayers without drinking water too, gets signal from his Prabhu Narayan that he has to go to the sea where he’ll see a Kalpavruksha Godly wood coming out of the water which should be settled in the temple along with Neil Madhav’s idol so that everything will became stable but to also take part of the caretaker of Neil Madhav in this establishment & immediately runs towards the sea to see if the Godly wood has come out while his wife & Vidyapati were sleeping hence they too wake up hearing Raja’s voice & wonder where he is running. Vidyapati feels he can take away Neil Madhav without knowing anybody & hand over back to Vishwavasu because of whom he is facing trouble here after doing such big mistake for dividing devotee from his Prabhu.

Raja along with his wife & Vidyapati reach near the sea to see if the Godly wood is coming out but it isn’t & his wife asks him that is it true about your feelings & he says that why he’d lie of this. They begin singing prayers for wood to come out & it comes out of the sea which makes them happy. Vidyapati tells Raja that he’ll lift this Godly wood but he is unable to lift hence thinks that it’s because of his mistake God Neil Madhav isn’t supporting him. Raja sends his people but they too aren’t unable to pick while Vidyapati leaves from there inside the temple & Raja’s wife wonders seeing him leaving.

Raja feels why this is happening hence he remembers about Shri Hanuman who can help him & he prays him to come for help hence Shri Hanuman emerges asking him that what help you required now & he tells him that this Godly wood is unable for us to lift & take inside for settlement of God Neil Madhav in Jagannath temple & he tells him that this isn’t the situation of strength but of devotion ie. who has taken care of God Neil Madhav since so many years has to be part if this establishment which is Prabhu’s signal which you ignored & Raja remembers what Prabhu had signalled & asks forgiveness from Shri Hanuman but he tells Raja that it’s not forgiveness but unknowing mistake in devotion which is accepted by Prabhu also but to do this immediately.

Raja thanks Shri Hanuman & goes inside to get ready for bringing Vishwavasu but finds Vidyapati trying to take away the idol hence he asks him that you itself brought this idol & you are only trying to take away while Raja’s wife also asks him that what has happened to you since you have arrived from jungle you are quiet & not sharing anything hence Raja too asks him & he discloses all the truth by which Raja also feels wrong thing has happened so they both go to convince Vishwavasu while Vishwavasu is angry ordering his people that Vidyapati has betrayed them whom he had kept faith in & if they see him all will be ready to kill him.

Lalita is dreaming that Vidyapati has arrived but understands that she is day dreaming inside the den.

Raja & Vidyapati arrive in jungle while the villagers shoot their weapon on their path but Raja tells them to call their leader who he has to speak first. Vishwavasu comes telling Raja that what’s the point in speaking now when your brother himself has betrayed us taking away our God Neil Madhav from us whom we are devoted & cared for our lifetime. Raja tells him the actual truth behind whatever happened by Vidyapati while Vidyapati also bends down pleading him & Vishwavasu asks them what proof you have that God Neil Madhav has directed you in your dream & Raja tells him that if you are pure devotee of God then you itself ask your God if he signals you because you have to understand that God doesn’t ignore his pure devotee.

Vishwavasu falls in deep meditational thought of his Prabhu & Prabhu finally comes in his thoughts telling him the truth about all this happening which is true & accept to know that Prabhu is for everybody to give blessings hence it mustn’t be hidden & this was the ultimate motive was to establish me in Jagannath Puri.

Vishwavasu accepts his Gods signal & forgives Vidyapati while Vidyapati asks him that he also wishes to plead with his wife Lalita but Vishwavasu tells him that when he found she helped you then as per our village policy we threw her out of our community for betraying hence do not know where she can be. Vidyapati falls in depression for Lalita to search while Vishwavasu assures him that he’ll also help him finding Lalita & when God is with us then she’ll be found with his blessings.

Precap: The Godly wood was settled in temple but an able carpenter was needed to adjust & decorate the same nicely which they weren’t finding hence only one man was able do all this on the wood. Madhav asks Balarama that did they find that person & he tells them one person was there whom they called. Ganeshji also tells Pushpadant that there was only one person who could make this Godly wood in decorative condition.

