Vighnaharta Ganesh 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Pundalik & his wife insult his parent’s. – TMT Updates

The episode begins with Pundalik’s mother and father carry out prayers of Shri Krishna together with Diwakar whereas Pundalik feels blissful watching his spouse Malti sleeping properly.

Ganeshji inform Pushpadant that Pundalik was getting concerned utterly in Malti’s attraction forgetting Chandrakala however his aunty tells him that it was good however signal however he tells her that when change occurs human modifications however once more if another change occurs then it turns into troublesome for human to regulate.

Malti’s grandmother curses listening to the prayers that who is that this disturbing our sleep whereas Malti additionally tells Pundalik that who is that this singing prayers which is disturbing sleep & requests him to inform them to cease this & Pundalik goes to cease his mother and father shouting them whereas they’re telling him you’re conscious we do that every day whereas his nephew is attempting to cease him however he ignores him as nicely & tells them that the prayers which disturbs my spouse that’s only a sound for me & nothing else.

Rukmini tells Shri Krishna feeling shocked that what sort of change is that this he tells him that this isn’t on account of sound however getting attracted in direction of his spouse which is improper to misbehave with mother and father & selecting a improper path.

Pundalik’s mother and father tells him that you just additionally use to do that prayers with us however he says that it was long gone however now every thing has modified therefore you shouldn’t do something which disturbs our life whereas Malti tries to cease him however she is instigated by her grandmother & she too misbehaves with them & they each really feel very depressed pondering now daughter in legislation has additionally began speaking phrases of Pundalik.

Rukmini intimates Shri Krishna that that is final evil completed by Pundalik whereas he tells her that that is human nature who insults mother and father aren’t worthy of their lives.

Ganeshji tells Pushpadant that Pundalik was extra & extra getting concerned into Malti the place he wasn’t conscious that he was insulting his mother and father however there Chandrakala additionally couldn’t neglect Pundalik remembering him very a lot.

Chandrakala is in melancholy pondering solely about Pundalik whereas the flower vendor Dayakar arrives with the identical jewelry field telling her mom that he desires to fulfill Chandrakala as promised which is heard by Chandrakala however she is abusing him whereas Chandrakala sees the field pondering that is Pundalik’s & her mom tells him that this time Pundalik additionally betrayed bringing solely flute on this field therefore Chandrakala holds the field & tells Dayakar that he ought to do a piece for her & he accepts her request therefore she retains her Ghungroo & a damaged Ghungroo petal in it to present him in order that he’ll keep in mind her.

Dayakar comes close to his home however he’s seen by Diwakar therefore he alerts Malti’s grandmother additionally to maintain eye on him as a result of he’s the one who can encourage Pundalik to go on improper method.

Malti is about to make Shri Krishna’s idol fall by her costume however Pundalik sees & holds it whereas Rukmini tells Shri Krishna that it’s due to you he acquired your idol in his palms to remind him about you & he tells her its Gods obligation to present likelihood however its devotee’s want the best way to make use of the possibility given.

Pundalik remembers his days of childhood of constructing this idol of his Prabhu therefore he guarantees him that he gained’t disrespect his mother and father once more & will lead blissful life along with his spouse & mother and father henceforth.

Ganeshji tells them that God performs his obligation in direction of his devotee correctly but it surely’s in the end devotee’s obligation in direction of his God to know & recognize the possibility given.

Dayakar sees Pundalik from the window & calls him telling that this field is given by Chandrakala & informs him no matter she had informed him to inform.

Chandrakala asks Dayakar what Pundalik stated however he tells her every thing about his involvement in his spouse therefore he may gained’t return right here & she will get depressed.

Malti retains her earrings close to Pundalik’s Prabhu & Pundalik sees feeling attracted in direction of Chandrakala & when Malti sleeps he will get up on the brink of go to fulfill Chandrakala.

Rukmini tells Shri Krishna that what sort of promise is that this which he disobeys however he tells her that it’s his option to obey the possibility or results in massive bother in future.

Precap: Diwakar is donating some wealth to Brahman’s who come begging in entrance their home however Pundalik is shouting him to cease whereas he tells him that it was you who had been preserving on taking away your mum or dad’s wealth & he will get wild attempting to slap him however his father holds his hand from slapping. Pundalik tells them to go away with Diwakar & give every thing to him & they’re going away. Shri Krishna & Rukmini watch this in melancholy.

