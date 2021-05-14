Vighnaharta Ganesh 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Raja awaits for an able carpenter as per Prabhu’s advise.

Vighnaharta Ganesh 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Balarama telling Madhav that this way Vidyapati along with people of the jungle kept searching Lalita but could not find hence there was only one way out who knew about her where about & Madhav asks who & Balarama tells him it was Lion Baga.

Vidyapati pleads Baga if he knows about Lalita because only he can know about her & Baga keeps barking loudly while Lalita hears but Vidyapati is scared hence Lalita comes out of the den to see asking Baga what happened but she sees Vidyapati in front of her while she does not believe in her eyes but Vidyapati tells her its him only & have come to take her away & also pleads her but again she doesn’t believe Vidyapati is speaking thinking of seeing some dream but Vidyapati keeps convincing her that actually is him while she asks Baga & he signals her. Lalita asks him why has he come now but he tells her everything about her father who has forgiven him hence he has come to plead her but she tells him that you never cared of me as well as our child in me & he is shocked hearing about his child. Lalita’s father with his people along with Raja Indradhun gather there & her father too explains her hence she is delighted to establish God Neil Madhav in Jagannath Puri temple.

Raja along with everybody reach Jagannath Puri & all three of them ie. Raja, Vidyapati & Vishwavasu lift the Godly wood chanting name of Prabhu & is settled in temple but had to find an able carpenter to set God Neil Madhav with its proper decoration but no carpenter was either able to decorate or view properly due to its bright light affecting all carpenters hence Raja falls in confusion.

Madhav asks Balarama that what Raja did then could he find the able carpenter while Balarama tells him that devotee like me also do not know everything about Prabhu but whatever I know I’ll tell you & Raja again took help of his Prabhu finally.

Raja sleeping in the night wakes with Prabhu’s signal & he prays his Prabhu for helping him to find that able person for wood decoration to establish your idol & Prabhu emerges to tell him that you are my ultimate devotee hence one person will come tomorrow in daytime whom you have to realize & give him two tests so that you have to believe that he is the only person who can do your work.

Raja in the morning tells everybody that Prabhu has signalled me about the person who will arrive whom I should realize & he will be the able carpenter.

All are waiting for the person but whoever Raja sees comes out to be some other person & not that for whom they all are waiting. Vidyapati along with Vishwavasu, his wife & Lalita too try to explain Raja that how will any person come this way for the work of establishing our God & he says that I have full faith in my God.

Devi Laxmi asks Prabhu Narayan that why are you making your devotee wait while he tells her that this is the test in which any devotee has to pass hence to see what this devotee does.

Raja is waiting for the person while all are getting restless seeing Raja’s conditions trying to explain him but he isn’t leaving his stand. One person comes but when Raja tells him that he’ll put a test then he leaves saying I won’t allow anybody to test my ability & leaves but Raja understands that he isn’t that person.

The sunset is nearing & all are telling him that the day has passed but no person has arrived as per your thought while Raja says that God can’t betray any devotee hence I have full faith in my God because the sun hasn’t set yet.

Prabhu Narayan tells the person it’s time to reach there now & he leaves from Prabhu Narayan’s Bhawan.

The person arrives holding a stick while Raja’s wife asks him that this person who cannot handle himself can he do carpentry work but Raja says that when God has sent then it might be something in him. Raja tells him that I will give you two tests to show your ability & he accepts it hence Raja believes he is the same person.

Precap: The carpenter tells Raja that the door should be closed till I am doing my work & he changes himself in Carpentry Guru. A huge storm comes & carpenter is affected on his eyes while Raja’s wife opens the door & carpenter becomes alert.

