Vighnaharta Ganesh 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Pundalik’s parent’s are accused by Malti of stealing jewellery. – TMT Updates

The episode begins with Pundalik promising Malti that he gained’t ever depart her expressing his trustworthy love for her whereas Prabhu & Rukmini watch him. Pundalik throws the Ghungroo out of the window in entrance of Malti & she believes him.

Chandrakala packing all items & jewelry in a fabric whereas her mom wonders asking what’s she as much as & she tells her I don’t want to hold his any reward therefore she ties & provides it to Dayakar to do her job.

Dayakar remembers behaviour of Pundalik however makes himself robust to present the fabric to Pundalik given by Chandrakala therefore enters Pundalik’s home however Malti sees him & stops in entrance of him whereas he’s shocked. Malti is thrashing whereas her grandmother additionally joins her & he tries to avoid wasting himself calling Pundalik & Pundalik involves cease them. Malti’s grandmother intimates her that that is the particular person informer of that lady.

Dayakar runs in addition to Pundalik & tells him every little thing no matter Chandrakala advised him to inform & additionally that until he doesn’t come to fulfill her she gained’t eat. Pundalik tells him silently that he’ll come that too with Diamond Garland however now to go away & he shouts him displaying to Malti that I’m married therefore you permit from right here & tries to hit with the stick however he runs away.

Diwakar dashes with Dayakar & he provides the flower plate in his palms whereas he throws away & warns him to to not come once more right here otherwise you’ll must face him & Pundalik’s dad and mom reward Diwakar who helps them inspite not their very own son.

Dayakar informs Chandrakala no matter he confronted in Pundalik’s home therefore tells her that he gained’t go once more there whereas she orders her maids to rearrange numerous varieties of meals & sweets for celebration.

Pundalik is sleeping with Malti whereas she holds his palms & sleeps however he slowly takes out her palms & leaves to fulfill Chandrakala. Pundalik meets her whereas she could be very comfortable hugging him.

Chandrakala tells him that she has organized every little thing for his birthday celebration whereas he praises her & thinks to deliver reward for her anyhow as demanded by her.

Pushpadant asks Ganeshji that what was Pundalik planning of jewelry & he tells him that in future lot of massive crimes have been taking place from him.

Pundalik enters locker room of jewelry to steal for Chandrakala & whereas taking out his father will get up listening to the sound of jewelry from hi9s locker room as a result of they have been sleeping in a hut close to their home therefore he will get as much as catch him however he hits him with the stick by which his father will get injured however he shouts thief-thief whereas his mom additionally will get up catching him however he pushes her too getting hit by a desk however catch holds of his ring & she understands it was none aside from their very own son.

Pundalik whereas attempting to run the fabric of jewelry slips from his palms falling down all of the jewelry whereas Malti & his grandmother come working to see what occurred. Diwakar handles his uncle whereas they’re asking him how come this occurred & who was it attempting to steal this jewelry however they aren’t saying something & Pundalik additionally comes there however lastly Malti accuses his dad and mom saying that whenever you didn’t discover something so that you began stealing in your individual home which is an actual shameless behaviour however Diwakar shouts her to cease blaming them however to see how a lot injured he’s however Pundalik’s father says that no person is aware of how the thief comes from however he sees ring in Pundalik’s mom’s hand therefore & he stops her to reveal whereas Malti once more & once more accuses them however once more Diwakar shouts her whereas Pundalik will get indignant on him however Diwakar insults him saying that its due to your behaviour your individual dad and mom has to face such a day that their very own son retains quiet when your spouse is cursing them but when something is alleged in opposition to your spouse then you definately shout to help her that’s disgusting & Pundalik slaps him however he once more challenges Pundalik that do no matter you want however you may have grow to be now a very good for nothing son for them however once more he’s attempting to slap him whereas his father stops him.

Pundalik’s father says that for those who really feel I’m a thief then I determine that I’ll go away from right here in jungles ceaselessly & Pundalik is surprised.

Precap: Shri Krishna says that Pundalik was transferring in direction of his personal harmful life making his dad and mom throw out their very own home. Pundalik steals jewelry often & enjoys with Chandrakala however sooner or later he’s thrown away from Chandrakala too.

